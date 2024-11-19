CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 488,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,033,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 578.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,746,000 after buying an additional 226,069 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth about $13,645,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,602,000 after acquiring an additional 125,087 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth about $10,032,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

CEIX traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $126.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,647. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.43 and its 200 day moving average is $100.28. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.05. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CEIX shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

