CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Benchmark

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $126.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.73. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.05. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,602,000 after purchasing an additional 125,087 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth about $750,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

