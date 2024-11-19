Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

