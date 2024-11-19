Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,426 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in MeiraGTx by 70.0% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 203,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 83,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 462,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 58,854 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 126,511.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 32,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth about $126,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MeiraGTx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

MeiraGTx Price Performance

MGTX stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $475.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.24. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

MeiraGTx Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

