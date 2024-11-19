Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 12,043 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,043 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 65,484 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,476,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 661.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 92,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 145,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $41,220.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,729.46. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.60 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.67.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

