Counterweight Ventures LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

