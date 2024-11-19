Counterweight Ventures LLC Has $552,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Counterweight Ventures LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 98.6% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EFAV opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

