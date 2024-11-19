Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Criteo in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

CRTO stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.02. Criteo has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $49.93.

In related news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $116,765.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,917. This trade represents a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $220,945.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,723,958.80. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 67.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the third quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 868.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Criteo by 64.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

