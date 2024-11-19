CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by FWG Holdings LLC

FWG Holdings LLC cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,425,000 after buying an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $342.97 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.06, a PEG ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. CICC Research started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

