Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

CTSO stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 13.4% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,626,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 192,747 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

