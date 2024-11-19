Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Shares Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $29.88. 35,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 47,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Daiwa House Industry to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.64.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

