Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Shares Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $29.88. 35,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 47,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Daiwa House Industry to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Daiwa House Industry
Daiwa House Industry Stock Down 0.8 %
About Daiwa House Industry
Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Daiwa House Industry
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.