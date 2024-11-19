DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.66.
About DAVIDsTEA
