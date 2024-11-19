Desjardins Issues Optimistic Forecast for MDA Space Earnings

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MDA Space in a research note issued on Sunday, November 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MDA Space’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for MDA Space’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MDA Space from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.17.

Shares of TSE MDA opened at C$25.70 on Tuesday. MDA Space has a fifty-two week low of C$10.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.69.

In other MDA Space news, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total transaction of C$347,017.50. Also, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total value of C$2,911,632.50. Insiders have sold a total of 198,920 shares of company stock worth $3,281,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

