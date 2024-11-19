DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,380,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 14,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days. Currently, 21.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DLO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DLocal from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Get DLocal alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DLocal Stock Up 2.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DLocal by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in DLocal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,949,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 444,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. DLocal has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $19.45.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.47 million. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.