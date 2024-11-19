Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,100 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 389,100 shares. Currently, 21.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Dogness (International) Trading Down 0.8 %

DOGZ stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. Dogness has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

