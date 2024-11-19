Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,100 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 389,100 shares. Currently, 21.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Dogness (International) Trading Down 0.8 %
DOGZ stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. Dogness has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Dogness (International) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dogness (International)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Arm Holdings: Buy the Dip or Wait for a Better Price?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Alphabet Stock Dips Are the Perfect Time to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.