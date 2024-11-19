Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Update

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DCI

Insider Activity at Donaldson

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

In related news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,111.12. This trade represents a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $314,952.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,057.22. This trade represents a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 139,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson has a one year low of $58.75 and a one year high of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.