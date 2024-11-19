DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $35,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,439.40. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,820 shares of company stock valued at $155,444. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DoubleVerify by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DV opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

