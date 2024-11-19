Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in UL Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,615,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,636,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $9,089,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on UL Solutions from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup started coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

UL Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ULS opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UL Solutions news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UL Solutions Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Stories

