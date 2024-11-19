Drive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 0.4 %

FERG opened at $200.83 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $164.22 and a 1-year high of $225.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ferguson

Insider Activity

In other Ferguson news, SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $224,963.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,696.04. This trade represents a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Victoria Morrissey sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $295,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,246. This trade represents a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $2,477,901 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.