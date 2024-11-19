Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 618,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 161,922 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 88.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 114,987 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MASS. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 908 Devices

908 Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.