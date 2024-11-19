Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Update

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,970,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 26,050,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

See Also

