Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:DLNG opened at $4.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.92 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dynagas LNG Partners
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.