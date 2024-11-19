Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:DLNG opened at $4.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.92 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 26.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 265,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 17.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

