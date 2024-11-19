Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,300 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 820,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Point Credit
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit
Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance
ECC opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.
Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.71%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.00%.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Credit
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 High Flying Stocks That Could Stock Split in 2025
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Retail Sector Comeback Plays: SPDR S&P Retail ETF, FND, and SHAK
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Top IoT Stocks: Why Samsara and Digi Are Thriving in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.