Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,300 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 820,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Point Credit

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 1.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 90,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 132,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 45,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 451,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares during the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECC opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.71%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.00%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.