Earl Sibley Acquires 22 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Earl Sibley purchased 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.66) per share, for a total transaction of £150.26 ($190.47).

Vistry Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VTY traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 670.50 ($8.50). 2,354,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,751. Vistry Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 649.50 ($8.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,436 ($18.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 904.11, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,077.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,208.55.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

