Earl Sibley Acquires 22 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Earl Sibley purchased 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.66) per share, for a total transaction of £150.26 ($190.47).
Vistry Group Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of VTY traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 670.50 ($8.50). 2,354,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,751. Vistry Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 649.50 ($8.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,436 ($18.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 904.11, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,077.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,208.55.
About Vistry Group
