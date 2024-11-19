Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 29th

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

ETJ opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.