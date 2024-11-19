Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0792 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $11.45.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
