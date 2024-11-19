Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 29th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

