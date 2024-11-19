Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 29th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0992 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETY stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $15.29.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

