ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson Sells 20,300 Shares

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson sold 20,300 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.91, for a total transaction of C$59,012.10.

Steven Kenneth Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ECN Capital alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Steven Kenneth Hudson sold 100,000 shares of ECN Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$292,300.00.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$806.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 10.77.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded ECN Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cormark increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ECN Capital

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.