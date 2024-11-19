EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded EMCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMKR

EMCORE Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $2.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EMCORE stock. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,552,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,951,568 shares during the period. EMCORE comprises 1.5% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned about 162.39% of EMCORE worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.