Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,877,000 after purchasing an additional 224,784 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,738,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,653,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $129.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $87.55 and a one year high of $131.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.