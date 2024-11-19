Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 145.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 957.1% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3,088.9% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.94.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of YUM opened at $134.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,518,588.62. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,965 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

