Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 218,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.47% of Pacira BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,780.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 177,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after acquiring an additional 198,936 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

