Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 1,526 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $294.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.32 and its 200 day moving average is $283.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.29 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,544 shares in the company, valued at $17,226,148.16. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. This trade represents a 20.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,635 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

