Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 597 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Capital World Investors increased its position in Republic Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,588 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 83,671.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,183,000 after purchasing an additional 538,010 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,262,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,697,000 after buying an additional 182,645 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,946.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 136,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after buying an additional 129,619 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Republic Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 396,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,941,000 after acquiring an additional 121,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $209.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.91 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

