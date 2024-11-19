Empowered Funds LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,752,985.01. This trade represents a 30.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. This trade represents a 99.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $678.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $557.29 and a one year high of $714.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $634.11 and its 200-day moving average is $630.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $737.06.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

