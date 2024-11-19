Empowered Funds LLC Sells 452 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 47.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $244.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.34 and a 1 year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.30%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

