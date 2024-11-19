Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. ATB Capital upped their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.71. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$5.45 and a 52-week high of C$12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

