Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. Energizer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.650 EPS.

Energizer Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ENR opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 857.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

