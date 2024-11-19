Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. Energizer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.650 EPS.
Energizer Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:ENR opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.91 and a beta of 1.04.
Energizer Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 857.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Energizer Company Profile
Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energizer
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 High Flying Stocks That Could Stock Split in 2025
- What is a support level?
- Retail Sector Comeback Plays: SPDR S&P Retail ETF, FND, and SHAK
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Top IoT Stocks: Why Samsara and Digi Are Thriving in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.