Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) and American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Financial Comparison

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Battery Technology and Energy Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50

American Battery Technology currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 650.09%. Energy Fuels has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.40%. Given American Battery Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Battery Technology is more favorable than Energy Fuels.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

American Battery Technology has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Battery Technology and Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology N/A -65.58% -51.22% Energy Fuels -90.40% -9.16% -8.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of American Battery Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Battery Technology and Energy Fuels”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology $545,460.00 107.50 -$52.50 million ($0.98) -0.82 Energy Fuels $38.66 million 36.37 $99.86 million ($0.22) -32.91

Energy Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Battery Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

