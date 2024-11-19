Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,840,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 14,700,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $424,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,408 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,154 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,582,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $59,128,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 316,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,698. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.46. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 141.82, a P/E/G ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.09.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

