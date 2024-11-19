EnRich Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 0.2% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,668,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

