EnRich Financial Partners LLC Sells 145 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

