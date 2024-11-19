Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 804,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 758,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Enservco Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 49,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,293. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

