Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 804,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 758,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Enservco Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 49,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,293. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.18.
About Enservco
