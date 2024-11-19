ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.16% of ePlus worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 4,036.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after buying an additional 245,351 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 75.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,887,000 after acquiring an additional 209,511 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,315,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ePlus in the second quarter worth approximately $4,740,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total transaction of $460,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

