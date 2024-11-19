Equita Financial Network Inc. Has $322,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.26. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.