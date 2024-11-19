Equita Financial Network Inc. Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.6% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Equita Financial Network Inc. owned 1.39% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRE. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,068,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,386,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 731,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,642,000 after purchasing an additional 96,813 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 111.3% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 271,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVRE stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $48.36.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

