Equita Financial Network Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.14% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

