Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 518.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 165,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 138,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. This represents a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $387.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.78 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

