Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE EQR opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.90. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.75 to $81.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQR

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.